 Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas : The Tribune India

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring protest at different places in Patiala. Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 10

Differences between the factions of former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the one led by incumbent president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were out in the open during a protest here today. The two factions held parallel shows of strength under the Congress banner “without inviting each other”.

DCC president Narinder Pal Lalli protest at different places in Patiala. Rajesh Sachar

The fissures between the two Congress factions were out in the open here today, when the District Congress Committee (DCC) held a parallel dharna and did not join the protest held by Warring. Later, Warring said with the replacement of the PCC chief, the district committees in Punjab were already dissolved and new panels would be announced soon.

The two factions were protesting against the Punjab Government for not acting against incumbent Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari. Interestingly, the two dharnas were held on the same issue, but a few km away from each other.

DCC HAS NO PRESIDENT AT PRESENT

Narinder Pal Lalli is no longer the DCC chief as the new list of members was pending with the party high command for approval. All block presidents were present at my dharna site on Monday. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PCC Chief

HAD NO INFO ABOUT ANOTHER PROTEST

We had no info on any such dharna being held in the city. We should have been the organisers. Ever since Warring became the PCC chief, he has been sidelining us as were appointed by Sidhu. Narinder Pal Lalli, DCC (Urban) president

“We are loyal Congress workers. We held a separate dharna against the state government, using Sidhu’s picture on our banner,” DCC (Urban) president Narinder Pal Lalli said, adding that till the new replacements were announced officially, he continues to be the chief.

Earlier addressing the protesters outside the mini secretariat, Warring disclosed that there was restlessness, dissatisfaction and unease among AAP MLAs and quite a number of them were keen to switch sides and join the Congress. “Despite there being an open and shut case against Sarari, whose OSD had released an audio clip, which the minister had admitted was not fake, he (Sarari) was being allowed to continue in the ministry,” he added.

The PCC chief also referred to earlier action by the AAP government when it sacked and jailed the then Health Minister Vijay Singla.

“Now it is established that the dismissal and arrest of Singla was just a drama ahead of the Sangrur parliamentary bypoll,” Warring said, adding, “CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa had predicted it a month before that AAP will enact a drama like that and jail its own minister to claim zero tolerance against corruption”.

WORKERS LEAVE A MESS BEHIND

  • After the Congress dharna ended outside the mini secretariat, plastic glasses and plates, used by the party workers for tea and snacks, were seen dumped on the roadside
  • On this, a majority of Congress workers said it was the job of the MC officials to clean the site as we had informed them about the dharna in advance

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

3
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

4
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

5
World Russia-Ukraine War

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

6
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

7
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

8
Amritsar

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

9
Diaspora

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

10
Comment

India’s hour at the UNGA

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

Attacks across Ukrainian cities during Monday rush hour; Zel...

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes agains...

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI’s “circulation” method for appointing judges

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details under automatic info exchange framework

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details under automatic info exchange framework

Officials refuse to divulge specifics, citing confidentialit...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop