Party to welcome Sidhu on release, says Warring

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 29

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the party would welcome former state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu whenever he was released from the jail.

Sidhu, who was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a roadrage case, is likely to be released soon.

He said this while interacting with mediapersons after the installation ceremony of the newly appointed Ropar District Congress Committee chief Satwinder Singh Chairrian. He said Sidhu is a respected leader and his presence would strengthen the party.