Party workers demand action against Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar, April 7

Former PCC president Sunil Jakhar finds himself in a tight spot since his Tuesday’s statement, with several leaders of Doaba blaming him for allegedly targeting former CM Charanjit Singh Channi for being an SC leader.

Even as Jakhar has clarified that his statement was being twisted and he said nothing wrong against Channi and the Dalit community, he remains under attack. All shops and commercial centres in Phillaur observed a complete bandh in protest against Jakhar’s statement.

Party’s own leaders took on Jakhar. Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary stated Jakhar had insulted the entire Dalit community. “Such remarks cannot be tolerated. He should apologise,” Chaudhary said.

Congress former Jalandhar West MLA Sushil Rinku, too, led a protest in the city and demanded action against him by his own party. “Jakhar must clearly spell out that the remarks were not meant against Channi. He also must tell as to for whom he used such words,” said Rinku. Jakhar’s effigy was also burnt. Party councillors gathered outside the Congress Bhawan where they criticised Jakhar.

BJP leader Nimisha Mehta, too, criticised the Congress leadership for allegedly not treating the SC community on par. Besides asking Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the SC community, Mehta demanded Jakhar’s ouster from the party.

Meanwhile, in Fatehgarh Sahib, the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Employees’ Federation organised a dharna in front of the DC office against Jakhar. They burnt his effigy and submitted a memorandum to the DC to be forwarded to the Chief Minister demanding action against him. — TNS

Channi condemns Dalit remark

Ex-CM Charanjit Channi on Thursday met party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He said it was a courtesy call as he had not met the leader after polls. On alleged Dalit remarks by Sunil Jakhar, Channi said the former PCC chief had been speaking against him for the past few days. “What Jakhar has said against the Dalit community was condemnable,” he said.

#sunil jakhar