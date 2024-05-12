Patar’s demise has left a void, says Manmohan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday mourned the demise of celebrated poet Surjit Patar and said his departure had created a deep void in the field of Punjabi life and letters.

“This void will be very difficult to fill,” Manmohan Singh, head of the Delhi-based Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan, a premier cultural and literary organisation, said in his condolence message.

Mohinder Singh, Director, Bhai Vir Singh Sadan, recalled Patar’s unique contributions as patron of the society in promoting the writings of Bhai Vir Singh.

Madhav Kaushak, president of the Sahitya Akademy, and Rawail Singh of the Punjabi Advisory Board also paid tributes as did Prof Jaswinder Singh, VC, Eternal University, Baru Sahib, Prof Renuka Singh and Dr Madhopuri of Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, Ajay Arora, Secretary, Punjabi Academy, Delhi, and Kulvir Gojra, Head, Punjabi Department, Delhi University.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney said legendary poet Patar’s departure leaves a profound void.

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar while expressing condolences said the passing away of Patar had left a deep void in the world of Punjabi literature. “Patar mirrored in his writings the harsh realities of existence as also the finer human emotions," said Kumar.

The SGPC also condoled the death. Harjinder Singh Dhami SGPC president, said Patar made an important contribution in spreading the Punjabi language and won top honours.

