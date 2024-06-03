Pathankot: BJP’s benevolence cools down farmers

Pathankot: BJP workers hit on a novel idea to counter the farmers’ protests. Gurdaspur unit chief Shivbir Singh Rajan, who often accompanied party candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu during his campaign, used to take dozens of bottles of cold water with him. Whenever Babbu would be surrounded by irate farmers, Rajan would offer them cold water. This gesture lowered temperatures substantially and helped Babbu continue with his campaign.

When farmers hoodwinked the cops

Gurdaspur: Farmers protesting BJP rallies adopted a unique way to reach close to the venues. During PM Modi’s rally, nearly a hundred farmers chartered two buses, hung banners of Modi, BJP and the lotus on the vehicles, and managed to reach the last check post just yards before the rally site. There was chaos all around when these farmers got down from the buses and started waving black flags. They had clearly hoodwinked the police.

Nakli and Asli Badal

Muktsasr: BJP leader-cum-former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who is a nephew of the Late Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, after casting his vote at Badal village told the journalists that he was a ‘nakli Badal’. “Main ta nakli Badal hain, Asli Badal taan vote pa gye,” said the former Punjab Finance Minister on a lighter note to avoid more queries by mediapersons.

Shahkot — a picture in contrast

Jalandhar: Amidst bitter campaigning by political parties, Sidhupur village in Shahkot was a picture in contrast. The villagers belonging to different parties set up one common booth at the Panchayat Ghar. A villager said candidates of almost all the parties were turncoats this time and changed their loyalities frequently. “So, why should the voters be divided?”

Outages behind low voter turnout?

Abohar: Abohar residents have blamed the power outages for low turnout in the polls. The public meetings of several leaders were hit by power cuts during campaigning. A 12-hour-long power breakdown happened a day before the polling and several cuts took place when the polling was under process. Besides the voters, the staff at polling stations were also seen sweating.

Warring’s kaali jeebh remark

Muktsar: PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who had predicted that no Badal would enter the Vidhan Sabha during the 2022 state elections and it proved true as the trio – Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet Badal – lost their respective seats, has this time foretold that Badal (Harsimrat) would not become an MP, saying, “Meri kaali jeebh hai, es vaar koi Badal Sansad ch nahi jayega.” Let’s see what happens on June 4.

