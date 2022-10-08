Birth in corridor: Pathankot Civil Hospital submits probe report

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, October 7

The Pathankot Civil Hospital authorities have completed their inquiry into the incident in which a middle-aged woman was forced to give birth in the corridor of the health institute. The report has been submitted to the state government.

What it says... The report has recommended a ‘warning’ to gynecologist Dr Vyoma Wadhera. Incidentally, the doctor is already on her way out and right now she is serving her three-month notice period

Dr Ankita, a Medical Officer with the National Health Mission, has been transferred to the Narot Jaimal Singh hospital

Staff nurse Kanchan and safai sewak Pushpa have been shifted from the labour room to other wards Patiala officials embark on surprise checks In the wake of Pathankot incident, the health officials in Patiala have started conducting surprise checks at hospitals during the night hours.

Officials of the Health Department here are said to have already visited many health facilities in the state

Patiala acting Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Kaur, said: “Nodal officers have been appointed to conduct surprise checks at the hospitals during the night duty. Any delay and negligence in providing health services will not be tolerated at any cost”

The incident had occurred on the intervening night of September 27 and 28. Following a hue and cry raised by the woman’s kin, the government had ordered the hospital management to launch a probe.

“There were no unexpected twists and turns to the script. From first day itself, it was written on the wall that the hospital will not take any drastic action against its own employees. And this is precisely what has happened,” said a senior doctor. The report has given a quiet burial to the sordid episode, which has sullied the reputation of the institute.

In the midst of all the chaos, Civil Surgeon Dr Rubinder Kaur tried her level best to put things back on an even keel. “From the very first day, she did not allow the circumstances to overwhelm her staff,” said a senior staff member.

A few days ago, an unsavoury situation had surfaced when some doctors issued a press note claiming the “media was responsible for discouraging the staff”. Dr Rubinder Kaur was quick to claim it was not an official press note following which the controversy died a natural death. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harbir Singh said he would not go ahead with a separate probe as announced by him earlier. “There is no logic in holding multiple probes. It will only add to the confusion,” he said.

