 Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel : The Tribune India

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Over 50K people watch ‘Meri Kheti, Mera Maan’

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Representational photo. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, October 27

The Pathankot district administration’s novel modus operandi to educate farmers on the disadvantages of burning paddy stubble is throwing up rich dividends with no farm fires recorded in the entire district so far.

Experts say traditionally, the district was placed at the lower end of the spectrum as far as farm fires were concerned.

“Not many fires were recorded in the past. However, this time we vowed to make it a 100 per cent farm fire free district,” said Deputy Commissioner Harbir Singh. This is in stark contrast to other districts where such fires are raging despite the best efforts of respective administrations.

Months before the paddy was to be harvested, the DC had called a meeting of various departments. Farmer unions were also invited and a broad consensus was chalked out. The gist was to educate farmers about the ill-effects of stubble-burning through technology.

“Farm melas and long speeches were consigned to the backburner. We knew such tactics and techniques seldom enthused and educated farmers in the past. The modern era is technology-driven. We started a YouTube channel called “Meri Kheti, Mera Maan.” Under this programme, smartphones were the channel through which we sent a message against stubble-burning to households. More than 50,000 people watched “Meri Kheti, Mera Maan” on YouTube. In Pathankot, the Gujjar (nomad) population lives in large numbers. We also encouraged them to pick up stubble directly from the fields of agriculturists and use it as fodder to feed animals. They have been pivotal to our success,” said the DC.

Farmers now no longer had to trudge long distances to attend farm melas (fairs), which in any case were monotonous in nature. They could sit in the confines of their homes and get the benefits of direct seeding.

An agriculture officer said YouTube was extensively used to tell the farming community about the direct seeding process, a lot of time and labour is saved as sowing of seeds is done directly in fields.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

2
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

3
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

4
Diaspora

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

5
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

6
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

7
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak becoming PM 'isn't a win for Asian representation'; tweet by MP whose Punjabi-Sikh father emigrated to UK sparks outrage

8
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

9
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

10
J & K

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

Top News

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Remark comes day after EAM told outgoing envoy Weidong borde...

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered ~100 cr to join BJP

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Amritsar jail doctor held for supplying heroin to inmates

Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala