Pathankot land scam: Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak ‘facilitated’ posting of ADC

Chandigarh, August 7

The posting of a tainted DDPO as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot, who “illegally” gave 100 acres of mining-rich panchayat land to individuals, was allegedly facilitated by Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

According to documents available with The Tribune, DDPO Kuldeep Singh was given the additional charge on the recommendation of Minister for Forests & Wildlife and Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak. To facilitate Kuldeep Singh’s posting, Kataruchak wrote a demi-official (DO) letter to then Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

He Will have to face law I remember he submitted an application, which I endorsed. If he has committed anything wrong, he will have to face the law. —Lal Chand Kataruchak, Cabinet minister Got the order stayed When the matter came to my notice, I immediately got the order stayed and marked an inquiry against the official concerned. —Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet minister

In the DO (number 120) addressed to Dhaliwal on February 23, Kataruchak wrote, “Kuldeep Singh, DDPO, head office, may be given the additional charge of the post of the ADC-D, Pathankot.” Acting on the DO in a haste, Dhaliwal reportedly forwarded it for action and DDPO Kuldeep Singh was given the additional charge of the ADC.

The next working day, Kuldeep Singh, who was acting as the ADC, ordered to restore around 100 acres of panchayat land at Gol village in Pathankot district to some individuals a day prior to his retirement on February 27. This land is along the bank of the Ravi, which is rich in mining material.

What raised eyebrows is that why did the two ministers show such swiftness. Interestingly, Kuldeep Singh was working as a BDPO till February 20 and was promoted to the post of the DDPO on February 21. After a gap of two days, he was given the additional charge of the ADC. The Tribune blew the lid off the entire scam on July 19 in a news report, “On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals”, highlighting how a DDPO, who was holding the additional charge, had ordered to restore around 100 acres of panchayat land to some private persons a day before his retirement.

Taking cognisance of the report, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma had termed the matter “very serious” and ordered the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to hold a probe by July 31. He also ordered to register an FIR against DDPO (who was officiating as the ADC) Kuldeep Singh.

DK Tiwari, Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, said no such recommendation was in his knowledge. “Recommendation and conduct of an official are two different things. The action against DDPO Kuldeep Singh was taken for his official conduct,” he said.

Minister Kataruchak denied any personal interest in the matter and said it was routine for employees to get such recommendations from them. “I remember he submitted an application, which I endorsed. If he has committed anything wrong, he will have to face the law,” he said.

Minister Dhaliwal said when the matter came to his knowledge, he got the order stayed from the Director and ordered an inquiry against the retired DDPO.

