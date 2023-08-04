 Pathankot land scam: Punjab Chief Secretary orders registration of FIR against retired DDPO : The Tribune India

Pathankot land scam: Punjab Chief Secretary orders registration of FIR against retired DDPO

CS takes serious note of irregularities committed in transferring 100 acres of Panchayat land to private individuals

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Taking a serious note of the irregularities committed in transferring 100 acres of panchayat land to private individuals, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has directed Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, Punjab, to get an FIR registered against retired DDPO Kuldeep Singh and other beneficiaries of his order dated 27-2-2023 under Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions of IPC. The Chief Secretary took cognisance of The Tribune story published on July 19.

​In the inquiry ordered by Anurag Verma, it has come out that very serious irregularities were committed by Kuldeep Singh. Kuldeep Singh was posted as ADC (D) Pathankot on 24-2-2023 which was a Friday. He was to retire on 28-2-2023 i.e. Tuesday. So, he listed the case for hearing on the very next working day i.e. 27-2-2023 (Monday). Kuldeep Singh decided the case in favour of private petitioners on 27-2-2023 itself. He did not bother to give any opportunity to the gram panchayat to bring its evidence on record.

​The inquiry report states that in such cases all jamabandis right from 26 January 1950 to till date are to be examined. However, Kuldeep Singh did not bother to take these jamabandis on record. It was found that the irregularities committed by him were prima facie wilful and malafide as the officer who exercised the powers of Collector knew very well that he was retiring on 28.02.2023 and 24 hours before his retirement he decided a case which involve 734 kanal 1 marla (91.75 acre) shamlat land in the favour of private persons and the act of Collector has caused a loss of crores of rupees to the gram panchayat.

Verma has further directed Rural Development Department to initiate disciplinary action under Rule 2.2 (b) of Punjab Civil Services Rules against Kuldeep Singh. He has further directed Rural Development Department not to disburse retrial benefits of Kuldeep Singh as required under rules.

 

 

