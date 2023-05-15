Pathankot to have circuit house soon

Chandigarh, May 14
The state government has decided to construct a new circuit house in Pathankot. The Public Works Department has started the tender process for the same.
Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the total area of the circuit house would be 22,800 sq ft.
He said 12 rooms have been proposed, including two for VVIPs. Apart from this, the circuit house will have a conference hall and a drawing room. The minister further said administrative approval had been received from the Hospitality Department and tenders had been floated. He said a target has been set to complete the project within six months.
