Pathankot tops in PSEB Class V exams

Mohali, April 1

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class V (regular) 2024 result was declared today with an overall pass percentage of 99.84%. Pathankot (99.96%), Fazilka (99.94 %) and Tarn Taran (99.93%) claimed the top three spots among 23 districts of the state. Out of the total 3,06,438 candidates, as many as 3,05,937 regular students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage last year was 99.62, and in 2022, it was 99.69 in the state.

This year, 1,44,653 girls appeared for the examination, out of which 1,44,454 cleared it, with a pass percentage of 99.86%. As many as 1,61,767 boys appeared for the exam and 1,61,465 cleared it, and the pass percentage was 99.81%. All 18 transgender candidates cleared the examination.

The pass percentage of was — government schools (99.84%), associated schools (99.82%), aided schools (99.58%), and affiliated schools (99.87%).

The PSEB Class V examination was conducted from March 7 to 14. The candidates can check their result on pseb.ac.in website on April 2 at 10 am.

Mohali (99.65%), Malerkotla (99.68%), and Barnala (99.72%) were the lowest rung on the order. In Mohali district, 12,347 candidates appeared, out of which 12,304 cleared the examination. Mohali continues to be among the laggards even though the difference between the topper (Pathankot 99.96%) and the last (Mohali 99.65%) is in decimal points. As many as 5,695 candidates appeared in Pathankot district while the number from Mohali was 12,347.

