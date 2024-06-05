Patiala-based journalist dies as electricity pole falls on him following strong winds

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 5

A Patiala-based journalist died on Wednesday when an electricity pole fell on him following strong winds while he was on his way back home.

Avinash Kamboj was a stringer with the news agency ANI.

Many trees were uprooted following the high-velocity winds that lashed the city.

