Patiala clash: Key accused Parwana arrested; Centre keeping watch

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Patiala, May 1

Even as the police on Sunday arrested Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala violence, government sources said the Centre was keeping a close watch on the situation in Punjab.

Noting that Punjab was a border state and such developments had a bearing on national security, the sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

They said clashes between two communities could have serious implications on peace and tranquillity in the state as anti-national elements across the border might try exploiting the situation.

In Patiala, IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina told the media that Parwana was arrested from Mohali. Shiv Sena district president Shankar Bhardwaj, an aide of Harish Singla, and Gaggi Pandit, who posted hate messages on social media, were arrested too. In all, nine accused have been nabbed so far.

A resident of Rajpura, Parwana is one of the masterminds of the clashes, the police said. “He is accused of provoking Sikh radicals. Parwana alias Sunny is named in four FIRs. Known for provocative speeches on social media, he was on the Intelligence watchlist,” said a senior official.

The Punjab Government, meanwhile, is yet to order a probe to fix responsibility.