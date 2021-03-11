Patiala clash: SIT to submit report by month-end

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

Almost a fortnight after the Punjab Government formed a special investigation team (SIT) to “fix responsibility of erring senior cops on duty” within 10 days, the team has sought more time “to complete their fact-finding report” on lapses by cops that led to violence between two factions outside Kali Mata Temple here. On April 29, the officers were on duty when violence broke out between the two groups, leaving several injured.

ADGP-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation, B Chandra Sekhar has already visited Patiala twice in the past 10 days “questioning over a dozen Patiala cops”.

Sources said he had sought almost two weeks to complete his fact-finding report and fix responsibility of the officers concerned who failed to tackle the situation leading to the clash.

“A few more days have been given to complete the probe report that will be submitted to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for necessary action. It will be submitted in the last week of this month. The CM is clear no officer found guilty of laxity would be spared,” said a senior government official.

“The ADGP had separately questioned us over the sequence of events and we had explained our position and how the protesters managed to reach the temple, where the clash took place, despite preventive arrangements in place,” said another cop who met the ADGP.

Senior officers, including ADGP Sekhar, could not be reached for comment.

Sources say a DSP, SP and a couple of SHO-level officers were also under the scanner and had been questioned as they failed to explain why over 100 cops under their command near the Khanda Chowk were pushed inside a nearby garden from where they could not come out in time as the protesters marched towards the temple.

“A DSP could not even arrange enough barricades, protective gear and teargas shells at the checkpoints under his control. Later, he tried to prevent clashes in full media glare near the temple premises,” they said.

A senior IPS officer said ADGP Sekhar was one of the most experienced officers and his report would “make things crystal clear”.

Purported lapses by men in khaki