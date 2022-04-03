Patiala farmer first to get MSP payment: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Kashmir Singh today became the first farmer in the state to receive the minimum support price (MSP) payment. Disclosing this today, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said Kashmir Singh, who hails from Mohabbatpur village in Patiala district, had brought 51 quintals of wheat at Rajpura mandi on March 31 and it has been cleaned and purchased.

He added today, within 24 hours of purchase, the department transferred the farmer’s payment, amounting to Rs 1,02,765, directly into his bank account. He said lifting of the purchased wheat had also commenced in Rajpura.

Regarding arrangements of transport and labour, he said it was for the first time that all labour and transport contracts had been completed well before the start of the season. “This has ensured that all Mandis across the state are in a state of readiness, with adequate labour and trucks,” he said.

Regarding the slow pace of arrival of wheat in the mandis, the minister said the crop had not ripened yet and was expected to start reaching mandis in the Malwa area in significant quantities after April 6, while the Majha districts would probably see the arrival pick up after April 12.

Kataruchak said all arrangements for the purchase of wheat in the mandis were in place. He said farmers were upbeat due to expectations of a good harvest and the Punjab Government would leave no stone unturned in buying every grain that is offered for sale by the farmer. —