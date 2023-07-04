Patiala: Former Dy Speaker cremated

Tribune News Service

Patiala: The body of former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh, who died on Friday, was cremated in Patiala today.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra attended the cremation while several leaders, including former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the late leader’s house to pay their last respects. Family members of the former Deputy Speaker and people from various walks of life attended the cremation. TNS

Rajnath visits Nurmahal dera

Jalandhar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, Nurmahal, on the occasion of “Dev Durlabh Guru Poornima Mahotsav”. As the dera has huge follower base, leaders from the BJP, the Congress, AAP and SAD registered their presence at the event.

Singing paeans to the sansthan and patriarch “Ashutosh Maharaj”, the Union Minister asked people to form a spiritually awakened society.