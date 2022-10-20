Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

A former LLB student at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Bhawna Gera of Patiala has secured 27th rank in the Haryana Judicial Services examination. The 25-year-old, who pursued her LLM at Panjab University, Chandigarh, cleared the examination in herfirst attempt.

While talking to The Tribune, she said, “Since graduating from the RGNUL, I was very keen on getting into the judiciary. I also took coaching during my LLM.”

She is the first member in her family in the profession. “My parents have been working hard and contributing to society. I knew that I could use education to repay society like my parents did,” she said.