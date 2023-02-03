Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Chandigarh, February 3
About an year after the Congress party issued a show cause notice to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, she has been suspended from the party.
She has been asked to reply within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said he had written to the disciplinary action committee of AICC regarding her anti-party activities.
Party sources said her suspension would send a stern message to other leaders who were not falling in line ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.
In November 2021, the party had issued a notice to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur seeking explanation for her alleged “anti-party activities” and open announcements about siding with her husband Capt Amarinder Singh, who had joined the BJP.
