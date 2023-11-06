Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 5

A woman government official has stood her ground and thwarted alleged attempts to grab prime government college property worth crores amid threats. Not once, but twice, the principal of the Government College for Girls here has intervened to ensure the government land is not usurped by alleged encroachers.

On Sunday afternoon, hostel residents and college staff were in for a shock when they found a father-son duo along with workers damaging the outer wall of the college. “They started shouting at us when we objected to their illegal act,” said Principal Charanjit Kaur, adding they had tried to take over this land last year as well.

In her complaint to the Civil Lines police station, Charanjit alleged when she reached the spot and objected to encroachment allegedly being carried out by the suspects — Bhopal Singh and son Vikramdit Singh Ghumann — they allegedly misbehaved with the college staff.

“Since I am the custodian of the college property, I asked them not to damage the boundary wall, especially since it was a stone’s throw away from the girls’ hostel,” the principal said.

In her complaint, Chanarjit further alleged the two suspects along with unidentified workers damaged the wall and tried to put up a gate illegally. “They claimed the land was theirs and when I asked them to approach court, they misbehaved,” she said.

In December last year, the suspects had tried to usurp the college land, claiming it belonged to them. When the college watchman raised the alarm, they fled the scene, only to return in the evening and trying to instal a gate. Later, the principal got a case registered against Bhopal.

The suspect, however, approached senior police officers claiming he had documents to prove the land under possession of the college was theirs. The police then given him a clean chit and asked him to approach the revenue department.

Patiala SP (City) Mohammed Sarfaraz Alam told The Tribune the suspect had no business to take law into his own hands and use force to occupy government land. “We have registered a fresh FIR against him and his son under various sections. They have been arrested,” he stated.

The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 186, 447, 511, 148 and 149 of the IPC, and 3 of the Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act, 1985 against the father-son duo. “We have arrested the two and they will be presented in court tomorrow,” said Civil Lines SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon.