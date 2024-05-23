Patiala turns fortress for PM’s rally today, 7,500 cops deployed to keep farmers away

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 22

For around 45-minute stay of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patiala for a rally at Polo Ground here tomorrow, over 7,500 cops in addition to central forces will be on their toes. A makeshift detention centre, buses to ferry farm protesters and sand-loaded trucks to block the entry routes to the rally venue are among the preparations for the rally.

The police and central security agencies are cautious following farmers’ call to march towards Patiala from different roads, holding black flags, to protest the rally by Modi in support of BJP candidate Preneet Kaur at Polo Ground. Meanwhile, some pro-Khalistan graffitis in parts of Patiala surfaced today, adding to their worries.

Sources say that Modi is expected to land around 4.30 pm at the YPS grounds, from where he will travel in a cavalcade of vehicles through the secured route to the rally venue, which is hardly three minutes away.

“We are keeping the programme information under wraps. We do not want a repeat of the 2022 situation when the Prime Minister’s cavalcade was stopped by protesting farmers in Punjab,” said a top police official.

A day ahead of Modi’s rally, the Patiala administration is on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for a dedicated protest site. “Even if they are given a site, we cannot take any chance. A small incident is enough to ignite passions and create the law and order situation. Therefore, farmer unions are being requested to stay away from the rally area,” said a senior intelligence officer.

“If farmers are allowed near the site, it will be tough for the police manning the nakas to hold them for long. Therefore, they have been given an option to hold their peaceful protest on the outskirts of the city,” he added.

Another challenge for the police is to identify the crowd rushing towards the rally venue and then getting inside. “We have placed police spotters both inside and outside the rally venue to keep a hawk’s eye on mischievous elements. A suspect will be rounded up and moved out of the venue and will be dealt as per law,” said senior officials.

