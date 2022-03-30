Patiala: Two held with 10 illegal pistols

Patiala, March 29
In a major operation against gangsters, the Patiala police have cracked a car snatching case with the arrest of two suspects involved in 18 cases pertaining to robbery, snatching, NDPS and Arms Acts.
The two were also allegedly dealing in the supply of weapons to other gangsters, while their proximity to politicians is under the scanner.
Patiala SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said a Verna car was snatched at gunpoint from the Ambala-Rajpura Road near the Shambu highway on March 1. A team comprising SP (Investigation) Mehtab Singh and CIA incharge Shaminder Singh was constituted. “During investigation, we found illegal weapons were being supplied to some criminals. After a special operation, the CIA Staff arrested the accused and recovered 10 illegal pistols along with 18 magazines, 32 cartridges and a car,” said the SSP.
While four pistols were seized from Talwinder Singh, alias Nikku, of Ludhiana, six were recovered from Kulwinder Singh, alias Sonu, of Sangrur. Sources said the role of some politicians had also cropped up during probe as the arrested gangsters purportedly shared proximity to certain leaders and were frequently seen with them in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections.
The police have procured remand of some jailed gangsters involved in the illegal weapons trade. —
