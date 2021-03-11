Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Patiala incident was a clash between two political parties, not two communities.

Asserting the people of Punjab lived in harmony with one another, Mann, on the sidelines of a conference for CMs and HC Chief Justices here today, said: “Who all were there yesterday? BJP general secretary was there, the youth wing president was there, one Patiala Urban president was there; Shiv Sena people were there. The Akali Dal and SAD (Amritsar) were also there. So it was a clash of two parties, not two communities. The people of Punjab live together harmoniously.”

Mann said FIRs had been registered and more arrests were being made. “Probe is underway to determine who ordered the clash, who led the provocation. No one will be spared,” said the CM when asked if prima facie there appeared to be a conspiracy.

On the Opposition charge of the law and order in the border state getting fragile under the AAP rule, Mann said: “Where is the Opposition? They are saying things because they cannot tolerate the popularity and the emergence of AAP. They can’t point any finger in respect of corruption; they cannot say anything about our governance and schemes we have announced already. So they are making things up.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the Punjab clash, saying: “Those jeopardising peace in Punjab will not be spared. Strict action will be taken.”