Campaign Trail Amargarh: Patient listener, Smit Singh strikes instant connect

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Amargarh, February 4

Congress’ Amargarh constituency candidate Smit Singh has been Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu’s shadow for several years. His proximity to Sidhu is working to his advantage.

“Entire Congress stands behind you like a rock. We have pinned our hopes on you,” says an elderly voter as Smit halts at Sangala village. The response is overwhelming. The son of former Dhuri MLA Dhanwant Singh, Smit makes an instant connect with voters.

As his vehicle approaches a village, he gathers information on the local problems as well as development works undertaken by the Congress government. He gets off his Innova and walks towards elderly persons to seek their blessings. He then shakes hands with youngsters and warmly hugs a bunch of curious children.

“We removed Capt Amarinder Singh as CM as he failed to meet people’s expectations. After that, our government worked hard to meet the promises made during the last elections,” Smit tells a crowd at Rustamgarh village. A few residents point out that the Congress has failed to end the drug menace. Some complain that Amargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman did little for the constituency.

Smit hears them out and then addresses each of the issues raised. He gets a good response. “Our party is aware of your problems.That is why I have been sent here. Please give me a chance to serve you. I will not give you a reason to complain,” he requests the voters, hands folded.

At several villages, he is fondly addressed as “Kaka”. Many are eager to learn about his achievements in sports. A shooter, Smit won India its first world-level medal in skeet shooting with a bronze trophy at International Junior Cup, Orimattila, Finland, in 2011. “I will encourage sports to end the drug menace,” he promises amid slogans.

He makes a quick tour of Ratolan, Bhaini Khurd, Mankmajra, Bhaini Kalan, Sangali, Rustamgarh, Sangala, Mohmmadgarh, Himtan, Faizgarh, Dalelgarh and Sadopur villages. His speeches are short but effective. He refers to the ‘Punjab Model’, picks holes in AAP’s Delhi model and targets the BJP and Akalis. “You are my guiding force. I will follow you,” he tells the voters as he concludes the tour.