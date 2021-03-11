Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh too for licensed arms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, has favoured keeping licensed weapons for self-defence. He made this statement in the backdrop of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing.

Claiming that he feared the days of bloodshed might return to Punjab, he appealed to all Punjabis, not just only Sikhs, to keep weapons for self-defence.

The officiating Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, had recently urged Sikhs to possess licensed weapons.

