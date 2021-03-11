Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh too for licensed arms

Chandigarh, June 1
Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, has favoured keeping licensed weapons for self-defence. He made this statement in the backdrop of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing.
Claiming that he feared the days of bloodshed might return to Punjab, he appealed to all Punjabis, not just only Sikhs, to keep weapons for self-defence.
The officiating Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, had recently urged Sikhs to possess licensed weapons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...