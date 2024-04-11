Nature Heights Infra scam: Patrons of fugitives should be exposed, says Sandeep Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 10

While lauding the Fazilka and Faridkot district police on the arrest of Neeraj Thatai — the main accused in the multi-crore Nature Heights Infra Scam — Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar said that the arrest of another fugitive Amandeep alias Aman Skoda a few days back was another commendable achievement. Thatai has allegedly defrauded hundreds of people of their hard-earned money.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar said that he hoped the police will soon expose those in the police department with whose support the absconding culprits were able to evade arrests for such a long time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Faridkot #Fazilka