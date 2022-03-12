Deepinder Singh Patwalia quits as Punjab Advocate-General

Chandigarh, March 11
Advocate-General Deepinder Singh Patwalia submitted his resignation on Friday afternoon. The resignation came a day after the ruling Congress suffered a resounding defeat in the Assembly elections.
In his letter to the Governor, Patwalia wrote: “Keeping with the long-standing Constitutional convention, I, hereby, tender my resignation from the post of the Advocate-General, Punjab.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...