Patwari arrested on graft charge

Ferozepur, January 21
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a revenue official, Resham Singh, posted as a patwari at Nihal Singh Wala village in Moga district, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. VB officials said the official was caught taking Rs 10,000 as the second instalment of the bribe from Chhinder Pal Kaur, the complainant and resident of Raikot in Ludhiana.
The officials said Kaur had alleged that the official was demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe from her to transfer her mother’s land after her death in her name.
The VB laid a trap and nabbed the patwari in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the revenue official at the VB police station, Ferozepur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...