Patwari arrested on graft charge

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 21

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a revenue official, Resham Singh, posted as a patwari at Nihal Singh Wala village in Moga district, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. VB officials said the official was caught taking Rs 10,000 as the second instalment of the bribe from Chhinder Pal Kaur, the complainant and resident of Raikot in Ludhiana.

The officials said Kaur had alleged that the official was demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe from her to transfer her mother’s land after her death in her name.

The VB laid a trap and nabbed the patwari in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the revenue official at the VB police station, Ferozepur.