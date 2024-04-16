Fazilka: Patwari held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 15

The Vigilance Bureau today caught a revenue patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Abohar. The patwari has been arrested on the basis of a complaint by Rahul Sachdeva, a resident of street number 15-B, near the post office, Abohar.

In his complaint with the Vigilance Bureau, Sachdeva said his late mother Vijay Laxmi Sachdeva was the owner of residential plot measuring 1,800 sq ft on Sito Road, Abohar.

After her death, Rahul applied for mutation in his favour as he was the claimant of the plot as per the will of his mother. DSP (Vigilance) Gurinderjit Singh said patwari Piara Singh allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from Rahul in lieu of changing the record.

Inspector Chander Shekhar recorded the statement of Rahul and laid a trap and arrested the patwari while accepting the bribe today.

