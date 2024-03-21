Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Abohar Patwari on graft charge

Abohar, March 20
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed a patwari, Vinod Kumar Khairwa, posted at Gidderanwali revenue circle in Abohar subdivision for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.
A VB spokesman said a case had been registered against the patwari on the complaint of Amrik Singh, a resident of Ghallu village.
The spokesman said the complainant contacted the VB and alleged that the patwari had demanded Rs 8,000 as bribe in lieu of providing copies of ‘fard’ of his ancestral land. Amrik claimed that the patwari had already taken Rs 1,000 and demanded the second instalment of Rs 3,000.
After preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap in which the accused was nabbed. A case has been registered. He will be produced in court tomorrow.
