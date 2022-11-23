Patwari ‘misbehaves’, Muktsar farmer tries to end life

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 22

Farmer Jagmeet Singh, 38, from Khappianwali village here allegedly tried to end his life by consuming some poisonous substance at the ‘fard kendra’ in the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here today.

Jagmeet’s sister Amarjit Kaur claimed that after the death of her parents, his brother had been making rounds of a patwari for the past three months for updating land records. “Jagmeet even gave Rs 10,000 as a bribe to the patwari. My brother today left for the DAC and I too accompanied him. The patwari misbehaved with my brother there. Upset over it, my brother tried to end his life,” she claimed.

Amarjit Kaur said she immediately took her brother to the Civil Hospital in an e-rickshaw. Later, he was taken to some other hospital. “I demand strict action against the patwari and compensation from him,” she said.

Vineet Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, said action would be taken after probing the matter.

Saroj Aggarwal, District Revenue Officer, Muktsar, said nobody had brought to her notice that the farmer was upset because of a patwari and tried to end his life.

Meanwhile, the Civil Hospital authorities said an ambulance was sent after getting information regarding the incident, but the victim had already reached the hospital. “Later, the family took him to a private hospital, from where he has been referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot,” they added.

#Muktsar