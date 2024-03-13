Patwari nabbed on graft charge

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 12

Vigilance Bureau (VB) sleuths nabbed patwari Parkash Singh, posted at Kiratpur Sahib, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 here today.

A VB spokesperson said Sohan Singh of Chhoti Jhakhian village in Anandpur Sahib tehsil, had lodged a complaint that the patwari had demanded Rs 20,000 in lieu of registration of ‘virasat intqal’ (mutation) of his ancestral land.

#Anandpur Sahib #Kiratpur Sahib #Ropar