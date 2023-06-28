Patwari,PA arrested on graft charge

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 27

Vigilance Bureau sleuths today arrested patwari Gurpreet Singh posted in Bhullar revenue halqa of Muktsar district and his personal assistant (PA) Kuldeep Singh for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.

Gurpal Singh of Bhullar village here had lodged a complaint alleging that the patwari had demanded Rs 18,000 for updating the revenue records after the death of his father.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said a trap was laid and both accused were arrested while accepting the bribe.

A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the patwari and his PA at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Bathinda.