Patwari,PA arrested on graft charge

Muktsar, June 27
Vigilance Bureau sleuths today arrested patwari Gurpreet Singh posted in Bhullar revenue halqa of Muktsar district and his personal assistant (PA) Kuldeep Singh for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.
Gurpal Singh of Bhullar village here had lodged a complaint alleging that the patwari had demanded Rs 18,000 for updating the revenue records after the death of his father.
A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said a trap was laid and both accused were arrested while accepting the bribe.
A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the patwari and his PA at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Bathinda.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her
Trump's counterclaim against Carroll in Manhattan federal co...
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay