 Patwaris stagger agitation plan against AAP after talks with CM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Patwaris stagger agitation plan against AAP after talks with CM

Patwaris stagger agitation plan against AAP after talks with CM

CM holds discussions with revenue officials for the first time after forming govt

Patwaris stagger agitation plan against AAP after talks with CM

CM Bhagwant Mann holds a meeting with a delegation of the Revenue Patwar Union at Phagwara.



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 28

The Punjab Revenue Patwar Union has announced to stagger its scheduled agitation against Aam Aadmi Party during the ensuing Assembly by-election. The announcement was followed by an ice breaking meeting between the Punjab Government and a delegation of the outfit, held at Phagwara on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Revenue Minister Braham Shankar Jimpa, Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Special Chief Secretary V K Singh, Principal Secretary Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary Finance Ajoy Kumar Sinha and Finance Commissioner Revenue KAP Sinha represented the Punjab Government whereas Harvir Singh Dhindsa, president of the patwar union, led the union delegation.

Showing satisfaction over the outcome of the first meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann since constitution of AAP government in Punjab, Dhindsa said the union had decided to stagger the announced program to oppose AAP candidate in Assembly by-election.

“As the Chief Minister has shown intention to resolve all pending issues of the revenue officials through conversation and advised the senior functionaries in the department to remain in touch with the union for implementing major demands, we have decided to stagger the agitation in larger interests of all stakeholders,” said Dhindsa.

Since the constitution of the AAP government, it is for the first time that the CM called the Revenue Patwar Union members for discussion to resolve their pending issues.

The union had locked horns with the state government, staging protests one after the other. Increasing the number of posts from existing 4,716, decreasing eligibility experience for promotion to post of kanungo to five years from existing seven years, disallowing registration of corruption cases without departmental inquiry according to Section 17 A of the Anti-Corruption Act, and 100 per cent quota for promotion of naib tehsildar instead of fifty per cent, were cited as major demands of the outfit.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Malerkotla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
India

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

3
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

4
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

5
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

6
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

7
Haryana

Man shot dead on KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Sonepat; body found in his car

8
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

9
World

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

10
India

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

Top News

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...

National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Sector 53

Travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: DC

Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: DGSE issues monsoon instructions, teachers rue of vacation squandered for repair works

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions