PAU assistant controller suspended over corruption

Chandigarh, August 30
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said an Assistant Controller, posted at the GM office of Punjab Roadways in Ludhiana, had been suspended on graft charges.
Suspended Assistant Controller (Finance and Accounts) Seema Gupta also held the additional charge of the Assistant Controller at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana.
Cheema said the Vice-Chancellor, PAU, Ludhiana, had informed through a letter that the officer demanded bribes from employees of the university in exchange of clearing their probation.
Cheema said Principal Secretary Finance Ajoy Kumar Sinha and Director (Treasury and Accounts) Muhammad Tayyab investigated the matter. He said video clips and reports published in various newspapers were received as evidence in the case.
