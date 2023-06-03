PAU experts advise farmers to be wary of paddy dwarfing

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 2

The 2022 kharif season saw stunted growth of plants across the state. Since the paddy season is around the corner and sowing begins on June 10, farmers have been told to be careful so that they do not face the same situation this year.

According to experts, dwarfism was found to be caused by a viral rice disease called ‘southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV). The SRBSDV is transmitted by white-backed plant hopper (WBPH). Research showed that stunted plants were comparatively more in the crop sown early.

“As compared to about 16 per cent dwarf plants in the crop transplanted on June 15 last year, dwarf plants decreased to less than 10 per cent and 1 per cent in the crop transplanted on June 25 and July 5, respectively,” said Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director Research (Crop Improvement), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Advising farmers, experts said they should regularly monitor the rice crop for presence of the WBPH pest. Plants in the field should be slightly tilted and tapped 2-3 times at the base at weekly intervals. WBPH nymphs/adults, if present, will then be seen floating on water.

“On observing the WBPH, any of these insecticides could be sprayed: Pexalon 10 SC (triflumezopyrim) @ 94 ml/acre or Osheen/Token 20 SG (dinotefuran) @ 80 g/acre or Chess 50 WG (pymetrozine) @ 120 g/acre. For better results, direct the spray towards the base of the plants,” added Dr Mangat.