Punjab Agricultural University gets patent for soilless farming

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has received a national patent for developing indigenous hybrid hydroponics technology for soilless farming.

In a communication received from the Patent Office, Government of India, it was stated: “Patentee is granted a national patent for inventing improved water and nutrient perforation and re-circulation system for pot based substrate hydroponics.”

This research was conducted by Dr VP Sethi, Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, PAU, in which an innovative pot-based hybrid hydroponics technology (HHT) was designed, developed and tested for better plant growth, more water, nutrient savings and a higher yield inside a semi-automatic micro-climatically controlled greenhouse. The low-cost technology has potential to revolutionise rooftop-based vertical gardening in the urban areas.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU