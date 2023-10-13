PAU new venue for CM debate

Chandigarh, October 12
Following the Tagore Theatre authorities’ refusal to allow the proposed debate announced by CM Bhagwant Mann with leaders of the Opposition on the SYL and other issues concerning Punjab, AAP has now chosen Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, as the alternative venue for the programme on November 1.
