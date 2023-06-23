PAU scientists inspect cotton fields

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 22

Scientists of the PAU’s Kisan Sewa Kendra and Regional Research Centre conducted a survey of the cotton crop in Diwankhera, Bhangarkhera, Panniwala Mahla, Jhumianwali, Amarpura, Bhagu, Jhotianwali and Bakayanwala villages.

Spray insecticide at 10-day interval Experts advise farmers to spray insecticides at an interval of 10 days. “In case of the bollworm attack, farmers are urged to consult experts of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Farm Advisory Service Centres, Regional Research Stations of PAU in their districts or Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab,” they added.

Dr Jagdish Arora said there was an attack of pink bollworm on the flowers, but there was no need to worry. The farmers should count 100 flowers at an interval of 5-7 days where flowers and buds were starting to appear. If the number of rosette flowers was five or more, they should spray insecticides to kill the rosette life cycle at an early stage.

Dr Manpreet said the growth of narma was good, but those who could not use fertilisers due to rain should use urea. He said in some places, after watering the light and medium soils, there was a sudden problem of plants drying up.