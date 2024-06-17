PAU sells over 10,000 quintal paddy seeds of non water-intensive variety

Tribune News Service

LUDHIANA, JUNE 16

Determined to wipe out water intensive PUSA 44 from Punjab and bring the state out of current aggravating water crisis, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has stepped up its efforts to provide farmers with certified, quality and improved seed of the non-water intensive ‘PR’ varieties, the demand for which has reached all-time high in the state and neighbouring states during the past few years.

Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Agriculture), while sharing the seed sale details, divulged that more than 10,000 quintals of seed had already been sold out in various districts of Punjab. On June 14, 78 quintal seed of PR 126 variety and 12 quintal of basmati varieties were sold to the farmers, he said.

Further, Dr Mangat said that the seed sale process was eased this year by providing accessibility to certified seeds at 35 seed sale counters across the state. “This year, the university produced more than 11,000 quintals of seed of PR 126 variety and 15,000 quintals of seed of different non-basmati rice varieties in view of their surging demand among the farmers. Among different seed sale counters, PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samrala has topped with the sale of more than 1,000 quintals of seed of different varieties of rice,” Dr Mangat said.

Elaborating, Dr Mangat called upon the farmers not to exacerbate the water crisis in the state, but rather go in for PAU-developed early maturing ‘PR’ varieties which have proved to be a boon for the state as well as its agricultural community. The nursery of PR 126 can be sown up to June 20 and it will be ready for transplanting in 25 days, he said, while urging the farmers to act wisely when it comes to the question of saving water for future generations of Punjab.

KVK SAMRALA RECORDS HIGHEST SALE

