PAU staff set ‘agri-waste’ afire causing massive pollution

Gurdaspur, December 12

Massive plumes of smoke emanated from the field of the PAU Regional Research Station, causing pollution in the nearby areas.

The agricultural land, where the agricultural waste was set on fire, is used extensively by the research station to conduct experiments. It was around 2 pm that residents noticed smoke which engulfed the area for nearly two hours. The area is located near the SSP’s residence and a convent school.

‘Stubble not burnt’ I talked to PAU Research Station chief Dr Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, who informed me that the situation arose when some employees set agri-waste produced during research afire. He vehemently denied that stubble had been burnt. KS Dhillon, Chief Agriculture Officer, Gurdaspur

“The source of pollution is irrelevant. What matters is the fact that pollution was caused by a government body which itself is fighting the scourge of air contamination. Also relevant is the fact that hundreds of residents have to face pollutants in a big way,” said an expert.

Gurdaspur Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Kirpal Singh Dhillon immediately got in touch with PAU Research Station chief Dr Bhupinder Singh Dhillon to ascertain the facts.

“I got in touch with Dr Dhillon, who informed me that the situation arose when some employees set afire agriculture waste products which are used during research,” CAO KS Dhillon. He, however, refused to comment on the heavy pollution that had been caused by the fire.

Dr Dhillon vehemently denied that stubble had been burnt. “Some waste products have been set on fire,” he said. He, too, refused to comment on the controversial pollution factor.

The area from where smoke kept on billowing out for nearly two hours is in the vicinity of heavily populated posh colonies.

Gurdaspur DC Himanshu Aggarwal has asked KS Dhillon to hold an inquiry. “ Punitive action will be taken against erring officers.”

