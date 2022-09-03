Punjab Agricultural University suggests new varieties of wheat, oat for cultivation

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 2

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed and recommended two new varieties — PBW 826 of wheat and OL 16 of oat — for cultivation in the state.

Both varieties were approved during a recent meeting of the state variety approval committee held under the chairmanship of Dr Gurvinder Singh, Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice Chancellor, PAU, said the seed of the new wheat variety will be available for purchase at all kisan melas that would be organised across the state this month.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, said: “The new wheat variety has been approved for cultivation under irrigated timely sown conditions. Its average grain yield is 24 quintals per acre, which is more than the yield of existing varieties.”

He further said, “Its grain and hectolitre weight is more than the existing varieties. Its average plant height is 100 cm and is thus slightly shorter than other recently released varieties. It matures in about 148 days, four to six days earlier than existing varieties.”

In research trials, PBW 826 ranked first for grain yield in North-Western Plains Zones of India during all three years of testing (2019-20 to 2021-22) as well as in North-Eastern Plains Zone of India during 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Oats are primarily a fodder crop of Punjab and PAU has to date released several fodder varieties of oats. However, recently oats have emerged as a breakfast cereal. Keeping this in view, the state variety approval committee has approved a new variety, OL 16, for cultivation in the state.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Director, Extension Education, PAU, said: “The new variety has good fodder, grain and flour quality. Its first cut for fodder can be taken after 65 to 70 days after sowing. Its yield is about 90 quintals of green fodder per acre.”

