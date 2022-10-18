PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Satbir Singh Gosal from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) in Ludhiana.

Terming Gosal's appointment as "totally illegal", the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the PAU, said Gosal was appointed by the Punjab Government "without following UGC norms and approval of the Chancellor".

