PAU VC lauds farmers for adopting mulching technique

Moga, April 1
Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, along with Dr Ajmer Singh, Director, Research (PAU), and Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, head of the Agronomy Department (PAU), today inspected fields following recent rain in Moga district.
Appreciating the farmers who had sown wheat by mulching technique and by not burning the paddy straw, Dr Gosal said it was high time to shun the practice of stubble-burning.
Dr Gosal said after visiting many districts, he found that the farmers who had adopted mulching technique did not face the problem of flattening of the crops following the recent rain and thunderstorms.
Tarsem Singh, a farmer of Saleena village, told Dr Gosal that he had not burnt paddy straw for the past five years and had not faced any crop loss due to weather vagaries.
Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, Plant Protection Officer, Moga, said the growth of wheat plants was good with mulching technique. Also, there was hardly any sign of yellow rust or pest attack, he said.
