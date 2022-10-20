PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The tussle seems to be escalating between Punjab government and Governor Banwarilal Purohit over appointment of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Ludhiana. After governor asked Mann-led government to remove Gosal from the post citing his appointment illegal, the CM has written a letter to Governor justifying the exercise.

Mann said that the appointment of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was done in accordance with Punjab and Haryana Agricultural University Act 1970. He categorically conveyed that the appointment to this post is the prerogative of PAU board hence either CM or Governor has no role.

Letter written by CM Mann to the Punjab Governor

He also mentioned in his letter how the Governor withdrew the approval for convening an Assembly session last month and declined to clear the appointment of noted cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as the vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

"For the past a few months, you have been constantly interfering in the functioning of the government, which was elected with a huge mandate. People of Punjab are very upset because of this," said Mann.

The CM also asked Purohit who is asking him to carry out such "wrong and unconstitutional" works and why he agreed to do this.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Dr Satbir Singh Gosal from the post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). This came a week after Purohit, who happens to be the Chancellor of the state-run universities, had refused to approve the appointment of the state government’s pick, noted cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, for the VC’s post at the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

In a letter to the CM, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the Governor wrote that it had been brought to his notice that the government had appointed Dr Gosal as the PAU VC “without following the UGC norms and approval of the Chancellor”. “This act of the state government is totally illegal and cannot be accepted,” he noted. He said since Dr Gosal had been appointed by the government, the CM was requested to remove him without a delay.

“The charge of the PAU VC may be handed over to the Administrative Secretary of the Agriculture Department till the appointment of a new VC,” the Governor said, while asking the CM to initiate the process to appoint the new VC in consultation with the Chancellor. Dr Gosal, however, remained incommunicado despite repeated calls and messages.

