Pavan Kumar Rai: A tough cop to diplomat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai, who was expelled from Canada is a 1997-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, had taken on a highly-influential group of police officials supported by a powerful officer who later became the DGP.

Rai had served as an SSP of various district, including Jalandhar and Tarn Taran.

He had arrested the son of a serving SSP on the charges of looting diamonds worth Rs 1.75 crore from a merchant.

Rai withstood immense pressure from the senior police officials and politicians to solve the diamond robbery case and arrest the SSP’s son. As the SSP of Tarn Taran, he had busted a network of drug smugglers.

Later, he opted for Central deputation and worked with Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). In 2018, he was posted as the Minister (Eco, Community Affairs, and Coordination) with the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

