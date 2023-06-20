Pay 2% stamp duty in Punjab on power of attorney executed outside family

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The Cabinet today decided to levy 2 per cent stamp duty on the amount or of the collector rate in respect of the property for power of attorney issued to people other than those in blood relations.

This will be levied when power of attorney is given to a person other than a family member (viz. spouse, child, parents, sibling, grandparents and grandchild), authorising him to sell any immovable property.

The Cabinet also accorded the approval to creation of 320 additional posts of assistant professor in the 16 new government colleges. The Cabinet approved the creation of 16 posts of library restorer and 64 posts of lab attendants for these colleges.

Besides, the Cabinet also gave consent to enhance the upper age limit for the direct recruitment of 645 assistant professors in government colleges from 37 years to 45 years.

Taking cognizance of the shortage of teaching faculty in various departments of Government Dental Colleges and Hospitals, Amritsar and Patiala, the Cabinet has approved the fourth amendment fixing the upper age limit to 45 years for filling up the posts of assistant professor through promotion.

The Cabinet also gave nod to the Department of Higher Education to sign an MoU with the British Council for starting a training course for students of government colleges from academic session 2023-24 and covering 5,000 students initially.