Pay Rs 100 bonus to farmers, SAD asks AAP govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to get value cuts imposed on wheat crop reviewed besides paying a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal to farmers to compensate them for low yields due to the inclement weather.

Senior SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had failed to properly present to the Centre the state’s case for exemption from value cuts on wheat. He said due to this, cuts had been imposed on wheat. He said, “The AAP government should not surrender to the Central Government and make a case to get these cuts reviewed and withdrawn besides announcing Rs 100 per quintal bonus for farmers.”

He said the CM had failed to present the state’s case for compensation under the disaster management fund, which would cost farmers dearly.

He said despite the CM’s announcement, crop loss assessment was not being done. He said, “Deputy Commissioners have been asked not to award more than 33 per cent damage to farmers, which will deprive them of the much needed compensation.”