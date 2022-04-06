Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura to focus on education, job creation

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 5

Another turncoat Manwinder Singh Giaspura of the AAP won the high-profile Payal Assembly seat, which had been represented by ex-CM Beant Singh and Vidhan Sabha ex-Speaker and Lok Sabha ex-Deputy Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal.

Will wipe out corruption The AAP govt will wipe out widespread corruption and free the society of all ills that prevailed during the successive regimes of the traditional parties. — Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Payal MLA

Sharing that he was inspired by the performance of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi model of governance, the MLA said: “Education, health and employment generation will be my priorities. I will work hard to realise the dreams of the public, which reposed faith in us.”

Giaspura, 47, had joined the AAP after quitting the LIP in March last year. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Fatehgarh Sahib and had lost his security deposit by polling just 14.43% vote share.

A postgraduate from Punjabi University, Patiala, in 2003, Giaspura was the whistle-blower of the massacre of 32 Sikhs at Rewari’s Hond Chillar village during the 1984 riots. Though he lost his job in the legal battle , the aggrieved families got the relief in 2018.

Later, he ventured into a cloth manufacturing business to earn his livelihood.

He defeated sitting Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh, 47, by a margin of 33,009 votes. Except the Congress, which ended runner-up, all other 16 candidates polled less than 16.67% votes.

