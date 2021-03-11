Payment not released, contractor halts work of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Skill Institute in Chamkaur Sahib

Ropar, June 5
The construction work of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Skill Institute coming up in Chamkaur Sahib has come to a grinding halt.
Reason: IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has failed to release payment to the contractor concerned.
Sumit Kumar, a contractor, said he had not received even a single penny since December last year.
New board to take decision
The tenure of Board of Governors of the IKGPTU ended several months ago. The new board is yet to be constituted. Any decision in this regard will be taken by the new board. —Amanpreet Singh, Director, Sri Guru Gobind Singh skill institute
“I have already spent Rs 40 crore while Rs 25 crore has been reimbursed so far. Due to paucity of funds, I have no option but to stop the construction activity,” said Sumit.
The project has been plagued since it was announced by then Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal in March 2018. As the state government faced financial crunch, the the plan to set up a university was shelved and the IKGPTU was asked to set up a constituent college for which 42 acres were allocated.
The foundation stone of the project was laid by then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on March 6, 2019, but the construction work commenced in January 2021.
The contractor said he was allotted the contract for civil work costing Rs 77 crore in January 2021, which was to be completed by January 2023.
“As per agreement, I was supposed to get payment every month. I have spent Rs 40 crore and completed more than 50 per cent work,” said Sumit.
