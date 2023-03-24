Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Khatkar Kalan on the Martyrs’ Day.

The CM’s visit comes a day after he announced the construction of an 850-metre heritage street starting from the Bhagat Singh Museum to his ancestral home in the village.

Unlike the eleborate customary events at the memorial, the CM’s visit today did not feature any speeches, declarations or interaction with the media.

He stayed briefly at the museum along with Bhagat Singh’s grand nephew Yadvinder Singh and his wife Pawandeep Kaur and Gurjit Singh, chief, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Society, Khatkar Kalan.

Mann also felicitated family members of the martyr and also paid tributes at samadhi of Kishan Singh, father of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Gurjit said, “The CM was on a brief visit. The heritage street will generate employment for villagers. Other issues, including exodus of youngsters and lack of employment were also taken up with the CM. He has assured to address them.”

Residents of Khatkar Kalan village sought a stadium, a government medical college and a skill development centre.

Garshankar MLA and Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rori and former Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

850-metre heritage street